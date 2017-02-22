After Delphi murders, teens urged to be safe with technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The best leads authorities have come from Liberty German’s cell phone: a suspect’s picture and an audio clip.

Wednesday morning, authorities called her a “hero” for having the presence of mind to record what was happening in her final moments. And while it may be disturbing, technology like that may be what leads to a break in the case.

Bottom line, experts say young people need to be aware of their surroundings and trust their guts. Again, police haven’t told us what exactly was happening when that picture and audio was recorded, but experts say it’s something all parents need to be aware of. And while disturbing, it’s a reminder for parents to speak with their kids about the importance and responsibility of using technology like a cell phone to stay safe.

“Conversations should begin very, very early,” said Sandy Runkle-Delorme, of Prevent Child Abuse Indiana. She says ideally as soon as a child begins using any kind technology.

“If these conversations are being had right from the start, it just kind of transitions naturally and normally between the parent and the child,” said Runkle-Delorme.

It’s unknown if this picture was taken by Liberty on purpose, like if she somehow felt threatened by whoever this man is. Experts though say teens, or anyone, in a position where they feel unsafe, should get out of there immediately, even if they think a picture would help authorities.

“Don’t stick around long enough to take a picture, if you have that ahead of time great,” said Officer Julie Quesenbery of the Columbus Police Department, “if you’re able to get that and you know for sure you’re in a safe place, you’re around other people and you feel completely safe, then if you’re feel like that’s something that would help police, do that.”

Police also say parents need to make sure their kids and teens know to go with their guts.

“Trust yourself to know that if someone gives you the creeps, they’re probably a creeper,” said Quesenbery.