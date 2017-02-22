× Another foggy start and mild afternoon

Good Wednesday everyone! Our streak of 60º degree days continues this afternoon. By the end of the week it looks like we will break some of these February records!

Visibility is under a mile in many locations this morning, make sure to use your low beams.

Temperatures are starting off mild in the lower 50s and will top out near 68.

The fog will be slow to lift out but we are expecting some peeks of sunshine this afternoon.

On Friday a storm system will move into the region. Strong southerly winds ahead of the front will boost temperatures as rain increases. Then as the cold front pushes through in the afternoon strong to severe storms will develop.

Indiana is under a slight risk for severe storms on Friday. Damaging winds are the main concern although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Behind the system colder air returns for the weekend. Temperatures return to seasonal averages with some flurries possible Saturday morning and again Sunday evening. Temperatures moderate to start the week as rain returns to the area.