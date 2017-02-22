× Bloomington mother arrested after her 6-year-old daughter found battered

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A mother is in custody after police reportedly found her 6-year-old daughter battered on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 100 block of E. Varsity Lane at about 1:30 Monday after reports of possible child abuse.

According to police, the father of the daughter, identified as Darnell Love, called authorities after he witnessed the mother, identified as Shanice Williams, 24, strike his 6-year-old daughter with a belt multiple times.

Love stated to police that his wife, Williams, and himself got into a fight the night before and he slept in another room. He apparently awoke to loud cries and screaming.

Love said that he witnessed Williams striking the 6-year-old several times with a black belt after the child urinated in the bath tub. Williams then reportedly dragged the naked child by her hair out of her room.

The Department of child services was called to the scene and interviewed the family.

According to a statement the daughter made to a case worker, Williams has allegedly struck the child several times in past and told the child she doesn’t want her anymore.

Williams was arrested on a charge of battery, a level 5 felony, and transferred to Monroe County Jail.