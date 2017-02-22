× Man, woman shot while walking on far east side early Wednesday morning

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a double shooting on the city’s far east side.

It happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 10200 block of John Jay Dr. IMPD confirms that two people have been shot. According to officers at the scene, a male and female in their 20s were walking down the street when they were shot in the legs.

Both were awake and talking when they were taken to an area hospital. Police said they were in stable condition.

It was unclear how many times the victims were shot. No witnesses have come forward, police said.