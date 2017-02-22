Carmel students fighting climate change by getting a city resolution passed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- The Carmel City Council unanimously approved a resolution to measure the city's emissions and build on their green efforts. Future world changers stepped up to draft the resolution the council proudly supported as more research shows how we live is harmful to our planet.

"It's scary to see that from a child's point of view. And so when you take a step back and think over this you're like wow I want to do something about this," high school student, Alex Workman said.

Students with The Promise Project are part of the youth led program that not only teaches students how to fight climate change but work with local government. The group held mock city council meetings and met with city leaders before finally presenting their resolution to the Carmel City Council this week.

"It's really important that we leave the earth in good shape for our descendants. For our children and our grandchildren. I've yet to meet a Republican or a Democrat that wants to drink dirty water or breathe dirty air," Carmel Mayor, Jim Brainard said.

The mayor met with the students throughout their time drafting the resolution. Reducing city emissions has been on his radar for years.

"It says we're going to continue to do what we've been doing but we're going to major it and we've set certain goals. They're aspirational there's no penalty if we don't meet them but we've set goals to reduce our carbon and other emissions by a certain amount 10, 20, 30 years from now," Mayor Brainard said.

An effort these students proudly represent even though it's not popular among their peers.

"It means there's more that I can do to make a difference so it makes me want to speak up more," student Ben Rayhill said.

The group of six students has been together for about a year now and they only plan to grow from here.

"The diversity of our group it shows that our generation as a whole cares about climate change and it's not just an issue related to a single group of people," student Jodh Pullela said.

The student group falls under the Carmel Green Initiative. They hope to inspire youth in other cities to get involved with their local government as well.