Celebrate National Margarita Day with a local company

If you are going to celebrate National Margarita Day, why not go local. On-Time Mixers is based in Indianapolis. It just released an updated version of its margarita mix with fewer calories, carbs and sugar than other products on the market.

Born in Indiana, the margarita mix now features 25 percent less sugar than when it initially launched six months ago. Tastings® awarded the margarita mix with 87 points, a Silver medal and described the product as “Highly Recommended“ and “Tasted as a Margarita cocktail.

The On-Time Mixers product line also includes key lime sour and Bloody Mary mixes, which are all-natural, non-GMO, gluten-free. The Blood Mary mix is even the only Kosher-certified and vegan product of its kind on the market.

On-Time Mixers were designed to only need a liquor product added. The mixers can be found in local retailers such as 21st Amendment, Crown Liquors, Kahn’s Fine Wines & Spirits in addition to more than 40 restaurants/bars. The Indianapolis Colts named On-Time Mixers as the official Bloody Mary mix in Lucas Oil Stadium. On-Time Mixers received a gold and two silver medals from the Beverage Testing Institute.

For more information about On-Time Mixers and its mixers, visit On-TimeMixers.com.

Recipe:

On-Time Strawberry Basil Margarita

Tools:

-Boston Shaker

-Hawthorne Strainer

-Fine Mesh Strainer

-Margarita Glass

Ingredients:

4 Fresh Strawberries-Cut into Quarters

2 Fresh Basil Leaves

1.5oz Silver Agave Tequila

.75oz Gran Marnier

4oz All Natural On-Time Margarita Mix

Direction:

-Rim Glass with Salt or Sugar and Fill with Ice

-Add all Ingredients to Boston Shaker

-Add Ice to Shaker and Shake Vigorously

-Top Shaker with Hawthorne Strainer and Strain through Fine Mesh Strainer

-Garnish with Strawberry Wedge and Lime Wheel