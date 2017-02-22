× Four arrested after 9-year-old dies weighing 15 lbs. in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. – The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people after a 9-year-old died weighing only 15 lbs.

At just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, medical teams responded to a home in the 11000 block of E. Lewsader Avenue in Northern Vigo County. The call was in response to Cameron Hoopingarner in cardiac arrest.

Cameron later died at Union Hospital, according to WTHI. Sheriff Ewing said the child suffered from cerebral palsy and was blind.

After an investigation, police served a search warrant at the home. They arrested 33-year-old Chad Kraemer, 56-year-old Hubert Kraemer, 53-year-old Robin Kraemer and 30-year-old Sarah Travioli.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians.

All four were charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent.

Chad Kraemer and Sarah Travioli were also charged with failure to report child neglect.

“It makes me mad, makes me mad that somebody could do this to a child, let alone a child that has physical handicaps and was blind…was given to a guardian to take care of. And this is how he gets treated? This is what he deserves? To be starved to death? What kind of animals are they?” Sheriff Ewing said.

Sheriff Ewing said photos from the scene reminded him of photos from Auschwitz.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.