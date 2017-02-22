How to donate to the reward fund for information in case of murdered Delphi teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind.-- Police have set up a reward fund as they continue their investigation into the death of two Delphi teens.

During a press conference Wednesday morning, officials said the fund was already up to $41,000. The money will go to anyone who shares information in the case that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you'd like to help raise the fund, mail your donation to:

Indiana State Police Alliance

1415 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Officials ask that people make checks payable to the Indiana State Police Alliance Foundation. On the memo line, write "Delphi reward."

A tip line has been set up for this case. Call 844-459-5786 with any information you think may be relevant. Tips can also be emailed to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

Investigators said any information could be useful. If someone has been exhibiting strange behavior in the last week or changed their habits, he said that's noteworthy. Maybe someone suddenly canceled an appointment or has been following the Delphi case much too closely.