Man accused of killing Indianapolis police officer found competent to stand trial

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A judge has ruled accused cop killer Major Davis Jr. competent to stand trial after he received mental health treatment.

The judge ruled Davis is also able to assist in his trial.

In the initial evaluation, the judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial. Doctors testified that Davis has a history of mental illness. He has been documented as telling family and friends that he’s tormented by demons, he’s deeply suspicious of the world, and that he could be considered a conspiracy theorist.

In the initial psychiatric evaluation of Davis, four doctors confirmed that Davis was so delusional in his evaluation, he told them he believed that God was his attorney and that the court, judge, attorneys, everyone involved in the judicial system, had set up and elaborate conspiracy to convict him.

His trial was stopped in October so he could receive mental health treatment in order to restore his competency.

Davis is charged with murder in connection with the July 5, 2014 shooting death of IMPD Officer Perry Renn.

Renn and another officer were responding to a call of shots fired in an alley off of 34th Street on the east side. Witnesses said Davis fired at Renn with an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle. Davis was wounded by return gunfire.

He’ll return to court next month, with a pretrial conference set for March 31. Jury selection will begin on Oct. 6. If convicted, Davis faces the death penalty.