Meridian Health Services in Muncie latest company to fall victim to data breach

MUNCIE, Ind. – Yet another Indiana company has fallen victim to a data breach.

A company spokeswoman said all W-2 forms at Meridian Health Services in Muncie have been compromised. The problem affects about 1,200 employees.

Several Indiana companies have been the victims of similar breaches in recent weeks after being targeted in “phishing” scams, including Scotty’s Brewhouse, Monarch Beverage and American Senior Communities.

In those cases, the companies were tricked into disclosing the personal tax information of workers. Officials with Meridian Hills said the same thing happened to them; an employee mistook a phishing email scam for a “legitimate internal company request from a high level executive.”

As a result, W-2 information including names, addresses, wages, taxes and social security numbers ended up being disclosed. The breach involved everyone employed by Meridian during the 2016 calendar year.

Meridian will provide comprehensive ID theft protection for two years for employees at no charge. Workers learned about the breach on Friday.

The company said no patient data had been compromised.