More cheeses recalled due to possible Listeria contamination linked to Indiana supplier

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A third round of cheeses have been recalled due to concerns of possible Listeria contamination.

Biery Cheese Co. is voluntarily recalling its specialty Longhorn Colby cheese after its supplier, Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC, notified them of contamination concern on Feb. 15.

Earlier this month, Sargento and Meijer announced recalls of cheeses that were also distributed by the Middlebury, Indiana supplier. Sargento then expanded its recall to include more products a week later and cut ties with the distribution company.

The recent recall from Biery Cheese Co. includes the following products:

Brand Description Product Size UPC Code Sell By Date Delallo Premium Sliced Colby Cheese 8 oz 0 72368 12452 0 May/6/2017 Delallo Premium Sliced Hot Pepper Cheese 8 oz 0 72368 12462 9 May/6/2017 Dietz & Watson Pasteurized Process New York State Cheddar Cheese with Jalapeno and Cayenne 8 oz 0 31506 79412 4 May/6/2017 Dietz & Watson Pepper Jack Cheese 8 oz. 0 31506 79450 6 May/6/2017 Private Selections Hardwood Smoked Gouda Slice 8 oz. 0 11110 60861 1 05/06/17

According to the FDA, the products were distributed between November 11, 2016 and January 4, 2017. They were packaged in Louisville, OH and distributed to distribution centers in Georgia, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Customers who have purchased any of these products from the affected sell by dates or any unreadable date codes are urged not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may experience short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A Listeria monocytogenes infection could lead to miscarriages and stillbirths for pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported due to these cheeses at this time.