× Muncie man arrested after allegedly molesting a child

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man is in custody in Muncie after police reportedly arrested him for molesting a minor.

On Tuesday afternoon, authorities interviewed Ronald Kirk, 32, of Muncie, after receiving a tip from the Department of Child Services.

According to a police report, the victim was interviewed by DCS Tuesday morning at the Child Advocacy Center in Muncie.

During the interview, the child allegedly told a case worker that they have been beaten and molested by Kirk.

According to police, authorities then interviewed Kirk Tuesday afternoon. He initially denied the allegations and reportedly failed a voice stress test. Kirk then admitted to molesting the child after the failed test.

He admitted to touching the victim’s genitals and said he thought the incident was over a year ago.

Kirk was arrested and transferred to Delaware County Jail where he was booked on two counts of child molestation.