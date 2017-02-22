Police searching for man after robbery at Southport gas station

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – Police in Southport are looking for a man after a Tuesday night robbery at a Speedway gas station.

According to Southport police, the man robbed the Speedway at 7211 Madison Ave. around 11:10 p.m. He wore blue jeans, a black hoodie with white lettering and a black stocking cap. Police said he had a gray mustache and a “weathered” complexion.

He left the store and then got into a dark, older model car.

Anyone with information should contact Police Dispatch at 317-327-3811 or the Southport Police Department at 317-787-7595. You can also submit a tip online or through email at tips@southportpolice.org.