Spring string to end abruptly; Storms threaten Friday night then Winter returns

SPRING HAS SPRUNG - FOR NOW
The incredible spring run continues! Today is the 6th straight day of 60-degree warmth and the warmest of 2017!
The high today of 69° is the the normal for May 2nd and 26-degrees above normal!
While no records have been broken - the average temperature for the month of February has soared, running 11° per day above normal and now reaching the 2nd warmest to date. This is the warmest February since 1882 (137 years). No February has produced this many 60-degree days or string of consecutive 60-degree days this long.
No break from the warmth as it is expected to continue and possibly peak Friday before a cold front sweeps the state late Friday night. Wednesday marked the 13th straight day above normal. We will near the record Thursday and possibly break it Friday. These records have stood only since 2000 - the only multi-day, 70-degree February on record with 3 days.
Thursday February 23rd record 70° 2000
Friday February 24th Record 71° 2000
STORMY END TO WORK WEEK
We are monitoring trends for a potential watch box day Friday. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has outlined a area of 'enhanced' risk of severe storms Friday evening. Placing a 30% probability of severe storms within 25 miles of any point within the outline.
An approaching 100 mph jet stream combined with a cold front could develop a line of thunderstorms that sweep into Ohio late Friday evening. Any thunderstorm that develops could pull the strong jet stream winds down and create localized wind damage. More data will be available in the days ahead and we will better pinpoint the timing and location of any possible storms. Stay tuned!
Below I'm posting the NWS SREF (Short Range Ensemble Forecast) jet stream winds and previous 3 hour probability of severe thunderstorm outlooks. The latest run depicts a 103 mph jet stream overhead by late Friday night. Plenty of momentum to bring down to the surface and generate wind damaging gusts.
Strong non-thunderstorm winds will howl as colder air rushes into the state. Gusts of 40+ mph could occur late Friday and through early Saturday as the storm departs.
WINTER IS LURKING
The warm spell will end abruptly with the passage of the Spring-like storm system and its attendant cold front. We could crack 70-degrees Friday and break a high temperature record for the date then see passing flurries and even a snow shower on Saturday.
Currently there are a host of Winter Storm watches issued along with a Blizzard Watch for portions of the upper Midwest. Over a foot of snow could fall in portions of South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. Winter is certainly staging a comeback!