Spring string to end abruptly; Storms threaten Friday night then Winter returns

SPRING HAS SPRUNG - FOR NOW

The incredible spring run continues! Today is the 6th straight day of 60-degree warmth and the warmest of 2017!

The high today of 69° is the the normal for May 2nd and 26-degrees above normal!

While no records have been broken - the average temperature for the month of February has soared, running 11° per day above normal and now reaching the 2nd warmest to date. This is the warmest February since 1882 (137 years). No February has produced this many 60-degree days or string of consecutive 60-degree days this long.