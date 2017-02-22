× Sullivan County bus driver travels off roadway due to fog, one student transported to hospital

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Police say a student was transported to the hospital after a Sullivan County bus driver missed an intersection due to heavy fog and traveled off the roadway.

Indiana State Police and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at the intersection of State Road 48 and State Road 63 around 7:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police say the bus driver failed to notice the stop sign as he was approaching the SR 63 intersection due to the heavy fog, and by the time he applied his brakes it was too late and he skidded off the roadway into a field. There was no damage to the bus.

There were 27 students aboard the Rural Community Academy school bus at the time, and an 11-year-old boy was injured. He was taken to Sullivan County Community Hospital by his family for complaint of head pain.

There were no citations issued and excessive speed was not a factor.

Another bus from Rural Community Academy School transported the students to school.