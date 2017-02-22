× Westfield ready to fill in potholes with cost saving method

WESTFIELD, Ind- Now that pothole season has arrived, Westfield street crews are using an asphalt recycler to help create material to fill in the potholes.

“The asphalt recycler is an investment that will save the city money over time,” explains Mayor Andy Cook. “The administration is always looking for new ways to perform excellent customer service for our citizens, but at the same time saving citizen’s money.”

The asphalt recycler re-purposes asphalt millings and creates new pavement to use in the repair of the pothole. The machine is capable of making 500 pounds of material in less than 20 minutes. The process is approximately an 80 percent savings for residents.

The city also encourages residents to use the customer service management tool WeConnect to report potholes. The online service can be found on the city’s website and the City of Westfield app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the App Store.