72nd anniversary of U.S. flags raised on Iwo Jima, captured in iconic photo

On February 19, 1945, U.S. Marines raided the beaches of Iwo Jima during World War II.

The bloody Battle of Iwo Jima lasted from February 19, 1945 to March 26, 1945.

On February 23, 1945, Marines reached the highest point on the island and captured Mount Suribachi, where they raised a pair of American flags. The second flag-raising was captured in an iconic Associated Press photograph by Joe Rosenthal.

This strategic vantage point gave the U.S. control of one-third of the island.

Almost all Japanese soldiers were captured, killed or went missing in action.

U.S. forces captured the entire island on March 26, 1945. 6,000 U.S. Marines were killed, and more than 18,000 Japanese soldiers were killed.

Twenty-two Marines were awarded the Medal of Honor.