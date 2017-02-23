× Abortion bill that strengthens parental rights in cases of pregnant minors advanced by Indiana Senate panel

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana abortion bill meant to strengthen parental rights could create major complications for pregnant minors seeking to obtain the procedure through a judicial waiver.

The measure would require that parents receive legal notice their child is seeking an abortion and would give them standing to try to stop it in court.

A Senate panel endorsed the bill 6-4 on Wednesday.

State law currently requires juvenile courts to rule within 48 hours of receiving a petition for an abortion and does not require parents be informed.

Critics say it would be difficult, if not impossible, to serve papers and allow for a hearing in that time frame. They say the measure would effectively gut the waiver process.

Supporters argue parents should be involved in their child’s decision.