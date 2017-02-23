Brickyard Penthouse Ticket Giveaway Rules
WXIN/FOX59
Brickyard Penthouse Ticket Giveaway
Official Rules
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.
- TO ENTER: You must be 18 years of age or older and a legal U.S. citizen residing in the WXIN FOX59 viewing area as of January 1st, 2017. Sweepstakes begins on Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 4:00AM EST, and ends on Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 10:00AM EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To enter, watch the FOX59 Morning News any time between 7:00AM and 10:00AM. Once a day FOX59 will give the “WIN BRICKYARD TICKETS” call in to win notice. The fifth qualified caller to the number provided by FOX59 each day wins. Only one winning entry per household for the duration of this contest.
By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to submit entries.
- SELECTION OF WINNERS: Friday, February 24th, after the call in to win signal the fifth caller to the number provided will be tentatively declared winner (subject to verification and compliance with these rules). Winner will be notified by telephone or email provided in the corresponding entry. Winners may be announced on-air on FOX59 Morning News and on Sponsor’s web site. Winners must respond within 24 hours after first notification attempt or be subject to disqualification. Failure to timely respond to a winner notification will result in disqualification and possible selection of an alternate winner from remaining eligible entries (at Sponsor’s sole discretion). Odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
- PRIZES & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: One (1) winner will receive one (1) four (4) pack of Penthouse Tickets to the 2017 Brickyard 400. Value of approximately seven hundred ($700) dollars. Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable. If any prize becomes unavailable for any reason, Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Winners must claim prizes in person at the WXIN FOX59 Studios (6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278) during normal business hours (8AM-5PM EST) by close of business on Friday, March 10th, 2017. Unclaimed prizes will be forfeited. Only one prize will be awarded per person and per household. Winners assume all applicable tax liability for their prize.
- CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants 18 years of age and older agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. The parents or legal guardians of entrants under 18 years of age may be asked for permission to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television and for any purpose, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsors and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. Winners by acceptance of a prize, agrees to release, indemnify and hold harmless Sponsor, its parent companies and affiliates, and each of their employees, representatives, contractors, sponsors and advertisers, from any and all liability, loss, damage, costs or claims related to any allegation regarding the award of, the receipt of, or the use of their prize. Sponsor is not responsible for personal injury of any prizewinner incurred in connection with the use of their prize. Winners may be required to execute an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving their prize. All federal, state and local laws apply, and this Sweepstakes is void where prohibited by law. Winner must provide proof of legal name, address, zip code, telephone number and social security number to receive prize (for example, in the form of a government-issued driver’s license or identification card).
- ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is not open to employees of Sponsor or its affiliated companies, or their immediate family members. “Immediate family members” include mother, father, spouses, in-laws, grandmother, grandfather, brother, sister, children and grandchildren. Winners who have won any prize from Sponsor within the last 30 days are ineligible and will be disqualified.
- SPONSOR: Sweepstakes is sponsored by Tribune Broadcasting Indianapolis, LLC, 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278. A copy of the official rules and the winners list is available upon request by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to WXIN FOX59 TV GIVEAWAY SWEEPSTAKES RULES (OR “WINNERS LIST”), WXIN/FOX59, 6910 Network Place, Indianapolis, IN 46278, or by visiting the Sponsor website at http://www.fox59.com. Requests for a list of prize winners must be received by March 10th 2017.
- If for any reason, this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES.
- This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted. Sweepstakes rules shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Indiana law, excluding choice of law provisions. Any legal proceedings arising out of or relating in any way to this Sweepstakes or these Official Rules shall be brought only in the federal and state courts located in Indianapolis, IN and entrants consent to mandatory and exclusive jurisdiction with respect to any such legal proceeding.