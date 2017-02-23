× Brickyard Penthouse Ticket Giveaway Rules

WXIN/FOX59

Brickyard Penthouse Ticket Giveaway

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

TO ENTER: You must be 18 years of age or older and a legal U.S. citizen residing in the WXIN FOX59 viewing area as of January 1st, 2017. Sweepstakes begins on Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 4:00AM EST, and ends on Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 10:00AM EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). To enter, watch the FOX59 Morning News any time between 7:00AM and 10:00AM. Once a day FOX59 will give the “WIN BRICKYARD TICKETS” call in to win notice. The fifth qualified caller to the number provided by FOX59 each day wins. Only one winning entry per household for the duration of this contest.

By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Sponsors are not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to submit entries.