Carroll County sheriff discusses Delphi murder investigation, says DNA evidence ‘fast-tracked’

DELPHI, Ind. – The investigation into the murders of two Delphi teenagers is a complicated one, and Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said investigators are doing everything they can to solve the case.

Leazenby appeared on FOX59 Morning Thursday to discuss the status of the investigation into the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams. Police have received hundreds of tips, and Leazenby said investigators were evaluating the information and consulting with colleagues on how to pursue those leads.

“We’re looking at every stone and looking to turn over every stone that we can, that is reasonable,” he said during the broadcast.

The investigation started first on the local level, Leazenby said, adding that police have talked to “a number of individuals” so far as they search for a suspect.

“We have gone through a number of individuals at this point,” he said. “This is basically a process of elimination in this situation. In relation to the investigation, we start locally and then expand out.”

Leazenby couldn’t address the specific forensics of the case, but he did say investigators were looking at all of the evidence, from statements made by individuals to physical clues. He said there were “several pieces to this huge puzzle.”

Leazenby did say investigators have asked for DNA evidence to be “fast-tracked.”

“I can’t go into the specifics because of the ongoing (investigation), that’s being expedited as best as it can be done,” he said.

The most prominent clues in the case are the picture of a man police consider a suspect in the case and an audio recording of a man saying, “Down the hill.” Both pieces of evidence came from Liberty German’s cell phone.

Could more information be released in the case?

“Every day we evaluate what we have and what we feel like would be beneficial for folks to know,” Leazenby said. “Obviously, when this is all said and done, we’re going to end up in a court of law with this situation. For us to reveal basically everything we have—and a lot of folks understand this—it would be detrimental to reveal a lot of information.”

“We realize that the killer or killers may be watching this, and I echo what (Indiana State Police) Superintendent (Doug) Carter said yesterday. We will find you.”

A $41,000 reward is being offered for information that helps solve the case, the FBI announced this week. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.