Former homeless veteran gets new smile thanks to Indianapolis dentist

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Veteran Lewis Morris used to not have a lot to smile about, but now he says he can't keep his mouth shut.

"They gave me that perfect smile... I can’t help myself. Life is good," Morris said.

In November, the mayor and other community members came together to get Morris back into the home his family built decades ago. Morris had been living on the street prior to that and often slept on the front porch and in the backyard of that house on 2300 block of Arsenal Avenue.

“I got a key! I can get in," Morris said. "They did me a favor... took me out of the backyard and put me inside."

And the favors keep coming to Morris. Tillery Family Dental saw the story in November and wanted to make Morris the recipient of their annual, "Perfect Smile for the Holidays," project.

“I’d say he was shocked," Tillery Family Dental employee Chris Tillery said.

The project started in December and after a handful of visits to the dentist, the work was finally completed this week.

Tillery took Morris to all his dental visits and said the two have developed a bond.

"We’d always stop and get something to drink and it became an almost every week thing we were doing something together," Tillery said.

The duo say even though the dental work is done, they play on keeping in touch.

“Definitely a friendship I won’t ever let go," Tillery said.

"Good friends are hard to find and hard to keep, but I found one," Morris said.

Tillery added he has asked Morris to help the dental practice pick out next year's recipient of the perfect smile.