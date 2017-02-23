Horses seized from troubled Grant County property

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—Nine horses and mules are recovering at Indiana Horse Rescue after Grant County officials seized them from a couple properties on S 500 E.

Following the deaths of horses, the owner has been under investigation for animal cruelty multiple times by the local prosecutor’s office and the State Board of Animal Health.

“I’ve been here since 2011,” said Teresa Carpenter, who lives across the street. “I’ve watched three horses die and it’s ridiculous.”

Neighbors say they’ve been raising the alarm for more than a decade and are glad to finally see something being done.

“The horses have been neglected for so long and we’ve just called as many authorities as we could to try and get help for the horses,” said another neighbor, Judy Johnson.

Thursday’s seizure came less than two months after the most recent investigation started just after Christmas.

After complaints from neighbors about a horse moaning in pain on Christmas, local law enforcement found a horse dead in the field the next day.

The prosecutor’s office isn’t yet saying what exactly prompted them to order the seizure of the animals today, but multiple city and county officials with knowledge of the investigation say the horse’s necropsy results came back from Purdue earlier this week.

Neighbors say they’ve collectively spent several thousand dollars on food for the horses, unable to watch them suffer, despite knowing it might hinder an investigation. They hope now the animals will have all the food and love they need at Indiana Horse Rescue, where they were taken after the seizure.

“They’ve stood up to this for so long,” said Johnson. “I just hope they’ll be able to heal and get some of the help they need.”