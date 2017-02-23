Indianapolis man accused of soliciting sexual favors from a 6-year-old boy in restaurant bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis man is behind bars accused of soliciting sexual favors from a 6-year-old boy.

The arrest took place Wednesday night at a buffet restaurant on the city’s northwest side. The young victim had been eating dinner with his family at the restaurant when he got the indecent proposal.

“A man solicited the 6-year-old for sexual favors in the bathroom,” said IMPD officer James Gillespie.

Officer Gillespie says a witness overheard the illegal conversation and called police, who then quickly arrested Christopher Hockenberry for child solicitation.

“The key thing here is someone reported it. They heard the conversation that was inappropriate and left the restroom and called 911,” said Gillespie.

“He asked if he wanted to touch his private parts, and then he asked again to touch his privates and my son said no and then left the bathroom,” said the victim’s mother.

The victim’s mother, who we are not identifying, says she is disgusted to find out that court records show prosecutors charged Hockenberry with a previous child solicitation in 2016 before the suspect pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

“I am definitely mad that a sick person like that is just out on the streets,” said the victim’s mother.

That mother praised the witness for speaking up for her son and police say the crime shows that anyone who witnesses crimes involving children need to report them immediately.

“When it comes to our most vulnerable residents, kids and the elderly, they need our help. So when you see something wrong, call us on 911. Let us come out and investigate it,” said Gillespie.

Despite his repeated requests, police say the suspect never actually touched the victim in this case.