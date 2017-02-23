× Indy actor and comedian Mike Epps arrested, accused of hitting man during incident at New Orleans casino

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Actor and comedian Mike Epps was arrested over the weekend after an incident at a casino in New Orleans.

According to a report from NOLA.com, the 46-year-old Indianapolis native is accused of striking a man multiple times at Harrah’s Casino on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Epps was one of two men arrested and booked on battery charges in connection with the altercation. According to court documents, Epps, a 52-year-old Brooklyn man and a Virginia man got into a physical altercation around 5 a.m. They were in town for NBA All-Star Game festivities in New Orleans.

The man who said Epps struck him told the New Orleans Advocate that he spotted Epps while cashing chips at the casino. The man said he recognized the actor and said, “Oh, Mike Epps!”

The man’s account continued, “The next thing I know, he started hitting me in the face, unprovoked.” The man said the altercation left his face bruised and bloodied.

Epps was booked into jail around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. He was due to be arraigned Tuesday morning, but didn’t show up. An attachment for his arrest was issued later in the day.

Epps is best known for roles in “The Hangover” and “Next Friday.” He’s due to portray legendary comedian Richard Pryor in an upcoming movie.

New Orleans police acknowledged that video exists of the altercation but said it wouldn’t be released to the public.