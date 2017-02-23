× Police searching for missing 76-year-old Clinton County man

FRANKFORT, Ind.– Police are searching for a missing Clinton County man.

Sherman Charles Wiggins, 76, was last seen at 11:30 a.m. at the Tippecanoe County Mall. He goes by “Charles.”

He is 5’9″ tall, 175 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last known to be wearing a red plaid flannel shirt, jeans, brown shoes and a baseball cap.

Police believe he may be in danger.

Contact Clinton County Central Dispatch with any information at 765-654-5563 or call 911.