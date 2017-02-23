RECIPE: Daytona 500 Pulled Pork Sliders with Cole Slaw

Daytona 500 Pulled Pork Sliders with Cole Slaw

Pulled Pork

3 T. smoked paprika

2 T. demerara sugar (substitute brown sugar)

4 garlic cloves, finely crushed

4 thyme sprigs, leaves removed

2-3k pork shoulder, bone-in

4 onions, peeled

4 cups Chicken or Vegetable Stock

Sea salt & cracked black pepper

Chipotle Mayo

300g mayonnaise

1-2 T. chipotle paste (substitute 2 T. smoked paprika & 1 t. Chili Powder)

1 t. honey

1 t. wholegrain mustard

Cole Slaw

1 head green cabbage, cored, quartered and thinly sliced

1 1/2 Tbs. kosher salt, plus more, to taste

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 Tbs. granulated sugar

1 Tbs. fresh lemon juice

1 tsp. celery seed

2 Tbs. cider vinegar

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 carrots, peeled and julienned

Pulled Pork Sliders

Mini Brioche buns

Coleslaw

Chipotle mayo

For the Cole Slaw

Put the cabbage in a large bowl, sprinkle with the 1 1/2 Tbs. salt and toss well. Transfer to a colander and let drain for 30 minutes. In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, granulated sugar, lemon juice, celery seed and vinegar, and season with salt and black pepper. Add the drained cabbage and carrots and toss to coat evenly with the dressing. Cover and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours before serving.

For the Sliders

Preheat over to 250 degrees.

Mix paprika, sugar, garlic and thyme leaves together with a drizzle of olive oil to form a paste. Massage it all over the pork. Season with salt and pepper.

Place onions in a large roasting pan. Place the pan on the stovetop burners to char the onions.

Place park on top of onions, fat side up. Pour chicken stock around pork.

Roast for 1 hour in the oven then loosely cover with foil and cook for a further 8 to 10 hours or until the meat is really tender, falling off the bone.

If rind and fat is a bit soft, increase the oven temperature to 400 degrees and roast until the fat crisps.

Meanwhile make the chipotle mayo by combining the ingredients in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper.

Allow pork to rest for up to an hour before pulling apart in chunks.

To assemble sliders, toast the brioche buns in a dry pan. Top bottom half of the bun with dollop of chipotle mayor. Top with cole slaw and pulled pork.