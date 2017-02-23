Spotty storms this afternoon with mild temperatures today, severe weather possible Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning! Once again we have patchy fog and temperatures in the mid 50s to start your day.

Today and tomorrow warm air moving up from the south will bump our highs to near 70º.

Most of the day will be partly sunny and dry but a few showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

On Friday our next system pulls a cold front through the state bringing the potential for severe weather.

The entire state is under a slight risk for large hail, damaging winds and even isolated tornadoes. Tomorrow is a day to be weather aware, especially after 4pm as the storms begin to develop.

Right now models showing the storms developing in Illinois around 5pm and marching eastward into Indiana.





Behind the front significantly colder air settles back into the state returning temperatures closer to seasonal averages. A light rain/snow mix is possible Saturday morning on the back side of the system.