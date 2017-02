× Traffic light installed at roundabout in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. — Drivers in Carmel will notice a change at the roundabout interchange at 136th and Keystone Parkway beginning Thursday.

The city has installed a new traffic signal that will turn “red” during long backups like the morning and afternoon when Carmel High School Students are going to and from the school.

All other times the signal will be off and traffic flow through the area will continue as normal.