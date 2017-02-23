Trump meets with manufacturing CEOs, uses Carrier in Indiana as example of brining jobs back to US

WASHINGTON – President Trump met Thursday morning with the heads of two dozen manufacturing companies, including Dell, Ford, GE, Emerson Electric, Johnson & Johnson, and United Technologies—Carrier’s parent company.

Several of Trump’s key economic advisers, including Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, attended event, which the White House is calling a “listening session.”

Vice President Pence, several other Cabinet members and top advisers were also in the room with the 24 manufacturing CEOs.

Ivanka Trump also attended, although she does not hold an official position in her father’s administration.

Since winning the presidency, Trump’s administration has organized meetings with CEOs and manufacturing executives, and has also created economic councils featuring prominent business leaders.

Job losses in manufacturing industries were a central part of Trump’s campaign, and he promised to bring back work that had been outsourced.

The president also threatened to impose tariffs and border taxes on goods brought in from Mexico.

Trump also made remarks about Carrier and United Technologies CEO Gregory Hayes regarding the jobs brought back to Indiana. He said Carrier is selling more air conditioners as a result of its decision to keep hundreds of jobs in the Hoosier state.