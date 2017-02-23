Which surgeons rate the best and worst for patient outcomes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Consumers' Checkbook, for the first time, released nationwide ratings of the best and worst surgeons, to help people make smart decisions about their health care.

SurgeonRatings.org provides free access to the ratings of surgeons nationwide based on the outcomes of over five million major surgeries done by more than 50,000 doctors. The website compares surgeons for 12 of the most important and high-risk types of surgery, including heart valve and bypass surgery, various types of vascular surgery, major bowel surgery, spine surgery, pulmonary surgery, and total knee and hip replacement.

The ratings are available at no cost by the nonprofit Consumers' Checkbook at www.surgeonratings.org, and are based on an analysis of detailed records obtained from the federal government. In addition to giving prospective patients the hard facts about surgeons' rates of deaths, complications and other bad outcomes, the website gives patients other valuable information such as: