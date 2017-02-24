7 arrested after drug investigation leads police to Geist home; heroin, cocaine, $10K in cash seized

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested seven people Friday after a drug investigation in Indianapolis.

An anonymous tip led officers to the 1100 block of North Olney Street, on the city’s near east side, Friday morning. Investigators gathered evidence that Willie Bailey, 34, was the main target. He’s accused of transporting and selling drugs near the address.

Two searches were conducted by officers. One at the address above, and the other in Geist in the 12400 block of Old Stone Drive.

Police ended up arresting seven people after executing the warrants. $10,000 in cash was seized, along with approximately one ounce of suspected heroin, one ounce of suspected cocaine and approximately 25 grams of marijuana. Drug paraphernalia and syringes were also found.

Three cars and a motorcycle were also seized as part of the investigation.

Bailey, 31-year-old Rebecca Goins and 23-year-old Alyssa Massengale each faces charges of dealing/possession of narcotics and child endangerment.

The other four arrests were tied to maintaining a common nuisance charges at the Olney Street address and various outstanding warrants.

Sarah Fischman, 23, Chelsea Wolkoff, 24, Claire Boulais, 23 and Tiana Anderson, 25, are each facing charges in connection with this investigation.