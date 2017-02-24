Colts quarterback Andrew Luck reads to kids at Riley Hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Children at Riley Hospital got a special treat Friday when Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck dropped by to read to them.

Luck spent two hours at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health Friday to share stories with the kids. He read Diary of a Worm, Bear Wants More and a chapter of Number the Stars.

Luck’s passion for reading is well known, and he runs his own book club. Hospital officials say he’s used his high-profile position as Colts quarterback to become a role model advocating for academic success and a healthy lifestyle.

Luck visits Riley frequently to spend time with patients or help kids with homework at IU Health school rooms.

The Colts quarterback is recovering from off-season surgery on his right shoulder to fix what team owner Jim Irsay described as a “lingering” issue. He’s rehabbing the injury and the team expects him to recover in time for the season.