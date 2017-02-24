DPL, IPL preparing for severe weather. Warn against falling tree limbs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind –Agencies like IPL and DPW aren’t used to dealing with the threat of severe thunderstorms or tornadoes in February. Nonetheless representatives for both groups say they’re fully prepared to work overtime this weekend.

A spokesperson for DPW says extra crews are being called in. According to Jennifer Hashem that’s mostly due to the threat of high water accumulating in the streets, and the threat of broken tree limbs causing problems for residents.

“We’re going to have additional crews working the overnight hours, especially through those areas with high water concerns,” she said.

Hashem says you residents encounter problems over the weekend they should contact the Mayors Action Center at 317,327.4622 or report the problem through the RequestIndy app.

“If you see something that is an emergency situation please call that in immediately,” she said.

Extra IPL crews are also on standby should the need arise.

“We have linemen on site ready to go, we have our CSR’s in the call center ready to go, we have our dispatchers ready to go to tell our linemen where to go so we are ready for this storm,” spokesperson Claire Dalton said.

Like DPW, fallen tree limbs are a major concern for IPL.

“We want our customers to understand how improperly maintained trees can sometimes affect outages and sometimes prolong them,” Dalton said.

Dalton added that extra forestry crews would also be on call should high winds knock tree limbs into power lines. She recommends residents keep their phones charged throughout the weekend in case a power outage occurs. Outage reports can be made on IPL’s website.