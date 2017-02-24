× FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game nominees: February 24

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From all the high school basketball action our FOX59 cameras caught on Friday night, two plays stood out as the best of the best. Now your vote will determine which will be named the FasTrack Mechanical Shot of the Game.

NOMINEE #1: BEN DAVIS’ AARON HENRY

The Giants found themselves in a surprisingly tough matchup with Arsenal Tech Friday night. Though the Titans entered the game 5-15 on the year, Ben Davis at 15-5 could never quite put them away. Here, Josh Brewer had the ball for BD and was looking upcourt for a long pass. There, he found Aaron Henry behind the Tech defense, and with a pinpoint two-handed dish, Henry took the ball and threw down a dunk for two emphatic points in the Giants' 62-54 win, closing out the regular season.

NOMINEE #2: BREBEUF'S SIMON BANKS

Brebeuf and Roncalli met Friday for the first ever Circle City Conference championship. The Braves and Rebels each entered the game 4-1 in league play, tied atop the standings. Playing at home, Brebeuf led by nine entering the second half, but Roncalli came back, multiple times narrowing that lead down to two or three points. Here, Simon Banks gets free in the corner and puts up a three while being fouled. The ball found the net, and Banks would convert his freebie for a four-point play, helping Brebeuf to a 60-51 win and the first ever Circle City Conference title.