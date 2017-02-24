Indiana State Police trooper creates hilarious PSA video about importance of turn signals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A local Indiana State Police trooper created a hilarious PSA video about the importance of using turn signals, and it is quickly going viral.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine, public information officer for the Indianapolis district, posted a video to his Facebook page on Friday afternoon about an incredible feature on every single car—the turn signal.

“To the left side of your steering wheel there’s this stick that comes out, and it’s pretty incredible. It’s called a turn signal,” Perrine says in the video.

Perrine talks tongue-in-cheek about the “amazing” features of the turn signal.

Perrine closes out the video explaining why it’s important to use a signal. “This is not only the right thing to do, it’s not only against the law not to use it, but it’s the courteous thing to do. It’s going to help people around you understand your indication that you’re going to make a lane movement or a turn. So please use your turn signal.”

Perrine is well known for his extensive emoji usage on Twitter. You can follow him @ISPIndianapolis to check out his creative and informative tweets!