Off-duty Bartholomew County deputy credited with saving stranded dog's life

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – An off-duty deputy came to the rescue of a dog stranded in a pond Friday morning.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Adam Warner responded to the Hartsville area after getting a call about a dog that was in distress in the water. The owner told Warner that her two dogs were swimming in the pond when one of the animals got stuck.

The owner jumped in and retrieved one of the dogs. However, Rango, a 5-year-old black lab, was struggling to stay above the water and couldn’t get free.

Deputy Sheriff Andrew Dougan, who was off duty, responded to the scene. Dougan, a member of the Bartholomew County Water Rescue Team, was able to get Rango loose.

Neither the owner nor the dogs were hurt during the incident, police said.