Pizza King in Delphi holds fundraiser for families of murdered Delphi teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. - The Pizza King in Delphi held a fundraiser Friday for the families of Libby German and Abby Williams with all the profits, minus the costs of ingredients, going to the families.

The store usually sells about 50 pizzas a day, but by 1 p.m. it had already sold more than 300, according to the owner.

Alexandra Shull, a Delphi resident, took her family to the benefit, because she wanted to help any way she could.

"It’s definitely frustrating. What is there that I can really do other than benefits like this and if I know anything to let the law enforcement know," Shull said. "(The case) needs to be solved and hopefully soon so the families can be a little bit more at rest and the same with the community as a whole.”

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazemby attended the fundraiser as well. He said while investigators continue to comb through thousands of tips, residents who don't have information that could lead to an arrest, should continue sending tips to the man above.

“I’m a man of faith of myself," Leazemby said. "The thing I've been (telling people) in the last couple days is intensify those prayers, go deeper with it."