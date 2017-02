× Police in Shelby County looking for teen runaway

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Shelby County are trying to find a missing teenager.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Shy-Anna Duffer, 15, was reported missing this week. The sheriff’s office said she may be a runaway. She lives in the Fairland area, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661 or 1-888-387-1444.