× Scattered Storms Friday signal end to warm spell; Record falls as February 2017 jumps to warmest ever

RECORD HIGH

A new record for the date was set as early as noon Friday with the temperature reaching 72°. Not only does it break the record of 71° set in 2000 but also marks only the second February ever to produce multiple days in the 70s. The last one was also in 2000.

Friday also marked the 8th straight day of temperatures above 60-degrees – a record streak for February and has now brought the tally of 60-degree plus days in the month to 10!

It’s been 15 straight days of above normal temperatures and the recent incredible warm spell has elevated Winter 2016-17 to the 13th warmest ever to date. February 2017 currently sits atop of the records as the warmest February to date and warmest in 135 years!

STORM CHANCE FRIDAY – SEVERE?

The threat of thunderstorm will increase later Friday afternoon. Shortly after 1 PM scattered showers and thunderstorms were trying to develop. A CAP – a warm layer aloft is currently limiting the vertical build and development of the storms. This will erode later in the afternoon and storms will more easliy develop.

Storms should increase in coverage and intensity after 5 PM reaching higher strengths and peak coverage from 6 pm through 9 PM. A Risk of a severe storm continued Friday afternoon. The outlook from the NWS still includes a potential for severe storms. In an attempt to further identify where the greater risk lies, s ‘enhanced’ risk remains in easter Indiana and western Ohio. The Storm Prediction Center may issue a watch box later today.

Strong winds from the surface and aloft will fuel storms later Friday. The primary threat for severe storms will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher. Conditions are not as favorable for tornado development but cannot be entirely ruled out, most likely embedded within some of the strong lines of storms. We will keep you up to date. Storms will move east early tonight and the severe threat will have diminished by 11 pm on from west to east.

WINTER RETURNS

It will feel over 50-degree colder Saturday morning as February makes its triumphant returns. Sharply colder air will roar into the state on gust northwest winds early Saturday morning. Wind chill temperatures will lower into the teens early Saturday with temperatures hold steady in the mid 30s through the day. Occasional flurries along with a few snow showers are possible through noon.