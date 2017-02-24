Severe storms possible this afternoon with near record warmth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! We are sitting in the warm sector of our next system poised to spark off severe storms this afternoon and bring a return to seasonal temperatures this weekend.

Temperatures this morning are starting off near 60 degrees and will once again be near record levels this afternoon. The current record is 71º and we are forecasting 73º due to strong southerly winds drawing in warmer air.

Our day starts off dry with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions. We are under a slight risk of severe storms later today.

Storms will begin to develop after 2pm in western Illinois and then move east into Indiana. The main threats are large hail and damaging winds, but a couple of tornadoes can not be ruled out.

A few showers and storms may develop out ahead of the front around 3pm.

The front moves into Indianapolis closer to 8pm.

By 1 am the cold front pushes into Ohio taking the strong to severe storms with it.

Strong northwesterly winds will develop behind the front drawing in colder air as temperatures tumble to near 32º by Saturday morning. On the back side of the system some snow showers are possible through 3pm, no accumulation is expected.

Weekend temperatures are back to seasonal averages. As another system moves in Sunday night a light rain/snow mix is possible into Monday morning. Rain chances continue next week as temperatures heat back into the 60s.