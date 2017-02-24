Suspects arrested in connection with 9-year-old’s malnutrition death test positive for drugs

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.– Four suspects arrested in connection with the death of a 9-year-old boy all tested positive for drugs, according to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s office.

Chad Kraemer, 33, Hubert Kraemer, 56, Robin Kraemer, 53, and Sarah Travioli, 30, were arrested Tuesday on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and neglect of a dependent. Cameron Hoopingarner, 9, weighed only 15 pounds when he died.

The child was also blind and suffered from cerebral palsy.

WTHI reports all four suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and will face an additional neglect of a dependent charge. Chad and Robin Kraemer, along with Sarah Travioli, also tested positive for THC.

Hubert and Robin Kraemer were Cameron’s guardians. Officials said the child had been in their care since he was three days old.