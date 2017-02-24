‘Tru Dialogue’ forum allows youth to talk one on one about teen needs in the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- With youth violence increasing in the city many mentoring groups, faith leaders are trying to figure out what's going on and how to help. Thanks to Bloom Project Inc., a unique conversation is taking place where local leaders will get those answers straight from the youth.

Future leaders Nicodemus Monts and Ashley Elane are ready to talk about what's going on in the world of their peers in Indianapolis straight from the youth point of view.

"Because a lot of the times our parents or our youth leaders will speak for us and not really let us speak and they'll say what they think should go on and stuff but this is giving us an opportunity to take the power and say this is what we want to see happen in our community," said panel moderator Nicodemus Monts said.

These students see the violence involving teens and they have ideas about how to fight it. Bloom Project Inc. is giving them the chance to share those thoughts through a youth-led panel.

"We're not just violent kids. We are true leaders and I think it's important for them to know we want to make a change," table captain Ashley Elane said.

The youth will lead a panel followed by smaller one on one sessions with city leaders like IMPD Chief Bryan Roach.

"The hope is that these young people will be able to kind of pour their hearts out and have the rare experience of telling the adults what's on their mind," Bloom Project helper Brent Lyle said.

The students say they don't just want to watch what's happening in their community among their peers, but they want to take action now.

"It's great and really moving to me because this is the next step to getting something done," Monts said.

"We also want to be able to communicate for the kids who are labeled rebels because they're humans too," Elane said.

Bloom Project Inc. is also hosting it’s inaugural Pardi Gras fundraising ball to raise $25,000 to benefit stem and technology programs. The millenial ball will take place Feb. 25 at the JW Marriott downtown Indianapolis. For more information, click here.