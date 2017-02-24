Zionsville dog day care owner under investigation; ex-employee claims he filmed co-worker in bathroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. - The owner of a day care for dogs in Zionsville is under investigation. A former employee tells FOX59 he was allegedly filming an employee in the bathroom.

Zionsville Police said they served a search warrant at For the Dogs on Zionsville Rd.

Alexis Nelson said she quit her job as a dog handler when a co-worker told her their boss filmed her in the bathroom. She said the woman claimed she found a cell phone camera hidden inside a first aid kit. Nelson said the woman immediately reported it to police.

"I mean my stomach dropped," said Nelson. "It wasn’t uncommon for us to change in there."

The woman also told her after police intervened she learned the owner had been photo-shopping her face onto pornographic pictures.

"It's creepy," said Nelson."We don’t know how long it’s been going on. We don’t know if it was just one co-worker. The not knowing is the scary part."

Soon after, Nelson said, the owner gave a hand-written apology to another co-worker.

The letter reads in part:

"I admit it - I had a COMPLETE moral failure and lapse of any judgement based on a sexual fantasy addiction I have fought for years."

The letter continues to read:

"I have already talked to someone about counseling. I know I need help, and I am going to get it. I'm sorry I let you - ALL of you - down."

Nelson said several other employees also quit following the police investigation. She wants to see her ex-boss brought to justice.

"No woman deserves to have that privacy and dignity taken away and be violated in that sense," she said. "To have that peace of mind stripped away, it’s a feeling that’s indescribable."

No charges have been filed as of the time of publication. Police plan to take this case to the prosecutor's office next week and recommend charges. We will keep you updated on this developing story.