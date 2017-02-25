Fitness guru Shaun T inspires hundreds in Indy workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Echoes of “come on y’all” could be heard throughout the JW Marriott ballroom as hundreds of men and women sweated it out Saturday morning.

They were all there to see fitness guru Shaun T--the man behind the high intensity workout with a cult-like following “Insanity.”

Indianapolis fitness expert, Julie Voris, helped bring back Shaun T to the Circle City. It’s a high demand event with more than 450 people pre-registering to do the workout.

What’s the secret? Shaun T’s unique enthusiasm and energy livened up the crowd of people exercising in a dark, concert-like ballroom. As Shaun explained, the music is a key component of keeping everyone’s energy up as they made the workout their own.

At the time Shaun started his most renowned fitness program INSANITY he said most exercise options were too easy and offered unattainable results too quickly.

“What I wanted for people to have was a workout program that not only had to dig physically deep but mentally deep,” said Shaun.

“In 60 days if you’re pushing your hardest and you have to constantly be self-motivating and really getting results, the way your mind is taking over, the workout becomes less about the physical activity and more about the mental sustainability” Shaun added.

Participants not only torched calories but had a chance to get up close and personal with Shaun T to talk about healthy lifestyles, and his workouts Insanity, Focus T25, Max30 and Cize.