× Homestead gets 61-54 win over Pike for IHSAA Class 4A title

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Homestead fought hard to get a 61-54 win over Pike for the Indiana High School Athletic Association Class 4A state title, led by senior Karissa McLaughlin’s 29 points.

Fellow senior Madison Parker was right behind her Saturday with 17 points. Parker had five 3-pointers, matching the state record for a championship game set in 2014.

Homestead faced aggressive defense from Pike, which had 11 steals and six blocks. McLaughlin and Parker led Homestead in outshooting Pike, hitting 39 percent from the field. The Red Devils shot 33 percent.

Pike was the first to score and kept it close, never falling behind by more than seven points until the last seconds, but held the lead for just 1:37. Jada Roberson, who led Pike with 18 points, fouled out with a minute left in the game.

This was Homestead’s first appearance in the state final since 2014 when the team was runner-up.

South Bend St. Joseph beat North Harrison for the 3A state championship. In Class 2A, Eastern (Pekin) topped Oak Hill for the Musketeers’ first state title in any sport. Wood Memorial also claimed its first state championship in any sport by taking the 1A title over Union City.