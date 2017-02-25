× Madison County crash causes fatality

MADISON CO., Ind. — Late Friday night, Madison County police were dispatched to the 9500 block of North State Road 37 to investigate a two vehicle crash.

According to police, a red Saturn lost control and drove off of the east side of the road, came back onto the road, and crossed the center line into the southbound lane. A Chevy Blazer traveling southbound on State Road 37 struck the passenger side door of the Saturn.

The driver of the Saturn, 19-year-old Delany Pereault, died of her injuries.

The driver of the Chevy Blazer, 20-year-old Anthony McPherson, suffered facial lacerations and injury to his right foot. The passenger, 21-year-old Kamon Meadows, sustained lacerations on his left arm, right elbow and face. All were taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Elwood, IN.

The investigation of the crash is still ongoing.