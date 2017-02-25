× No injury in fiery crash at north split

INDIANAPOLIS–A fiery crash at the north split Saturday evening prompted numerous motorists to stop along the interstate and rush to rescue the driver.

According to Indiana State Police, the driver was southbound on Interstate 65 and just as the vehicle entered the curve to continue south, the vehicle left the roadway, lost control and ended upside down in the grassy area between the northbound and southbound lanes at the north split.

Several motorists reported the vehicle burst into flames and the grass around the vehicle was also on fire.

Indianapolis fire units also responded to the scene.

State Police say it appears alcohol was involved in the accident.

The driver was reportedly not injured. He was placed under arrest and charge with driving under the influence of alcohol.