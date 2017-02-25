Radio ads help police in Delphi murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind.- The town of Delphi continues to mourn the loss of 13-year-old Abby Williams and her friend, 14-year-old Libby German. The two girls were found murdered nearly two weeks ago, and yet another day has passed with no arrest in the case.

On Saturday, the FBI got a lead that was promising enough for agents to search a home in Peru, Indiana, but the agency tells later determined the home was not connected in any way to the case. Meanwhile, law enforcement is deploying a new strategy to keep the tip lines ringing: a radio ad, being broadcast all across the state.

In the meantime, this community continues to hold out hope. Another fundraiser was held Saturday giving the people of Delphi another reason to come together and show support for Abby, Libby, and their loved ones.

"Every single small town and outside counties…they've all just pulled together and we've all come together as one big community to help where it's needed and that's really neat," said Lailaa Syed, who helped organize a fundraiser at The Dock restaurant in Delphi.

State police say as of Saturday, they have received around 7,800 tips from the call line and email address, but so far, nothing that’s been a major break.

If you have any information you’re asked to call 1-844-459-5786 or send an email to abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.