Winter is back this weekend with cold temperatures and light snow

Posted 6:24 AM, February 25, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42AM, February 25, 2017

Happy Saturday! A strong cold front has moved through the state returning winter to Indiana.

national-wind-flow

This afternoon's high temperatures will be about 35-40 degrees colder than Friday! We are even running a little below seasonal averages, topping out in the low to mid 30s.

dma-highs-today

Time to dust off that winter jacket! Strong winds all day will gust to 30 mph and keep wind chills in the upper teens and lower 20s.

latest-rpm-4k-wind-gust

On the backside of the exiting system wrap around snow showers have developed. They will remain scattered until early afternoon.

state-latest-rpm-4km-12km

Skies begin to clear out around 4pm as overnight temperatures fall to near 20 degrees.

state-2-latest-rpm-4km-12km

Temperatures already start warming up tomorrow, back in the mid 40s with a mix of sun & clouds. A disturbance moving up from the south could bring some light rain and snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Precipitation chances continue through the rest of the work week.

br-am-7-day-forecast-int

 