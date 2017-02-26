Authorities move to larger headquarters for Delphi investigation

Police release audio recording of suspect in murder of Delphi teens; $50,000 reward offered

DELPHI, Ind. – Investigators have moved to a larger headquarters as they work on finding who killed two teenage girls near a northern Indiana hiking trail.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says investigators relocated Saturday from Delphi’s municipal building to the Carroll County REMC building.

Leazenby tells the Journal & Courier the new location provides more room as police review thousands of tips into the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the community about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. They vanished the day before while out on the trail.